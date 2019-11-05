A Saginaw mother will not see any time behind bars in connection to the death of her 3-year-old boy.
Katie Leuenberger was sentenced Tuesday to two years probation.
Leuenberger's ex-boyfriend, Tavaris Williams, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the death of Jordan Brown, also known as Baby J.
Leuenberger testified against Williams in his trial. Prosecutors said her testimony was critical is putting Williams behind bars for the rest of his life.
Leuenberger pleaded guilty to fourth degree child abuse, a misdemeanor.
She faces up to one year in jail and five years probation. Leuenberger was originally charged with second degree child abuse, a ten-year felony. She also relinquished parental rights for the rest of her children.
