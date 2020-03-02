Stafford baby #4 is on the way!
Matt Stafford’s wife, Kelly, made the announcement on Instagram over the weekend.
In a picture with two of their three girls at Disneyland, she announced that baby #4 is due this summer, but added “no worries, well before training camp”.
The gender of the baby is still unknown, and from the sounds of it, they won’t know until he or she makes their arrival.
Kelly ended the post “Excited and exhausted!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.