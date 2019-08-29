Owen Wright, of Reese, is recovering well since going to Boston to have a much-needed surgery.
Baby Owen underwent open-heart surgery on March 28 in Boston.
On Aug. 28, his family announced he was finally heading home after being in the hospital for 184 days.
"He has a certain smile to him like he knows something great is coming. We can’t wait to spoil our baby from home where he belongs," the family said in a Facebook post.
Click here to read our previous story on Baby Owen.
