Are your kids obsessed with "Baby Shark?"
If so, this is your opportunity to make their dreams come true.
Baby Shark Live! is coming to the Dow Event Center in Saginaw on March 10.
The show is a new, fully immersive concert experience based on Pinkfong's viral hit song "Baby Shark."
Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21 at noon and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com with a presale code. You can get the code by signing up for the Dow Event Center's email newsletter here.
You must sign up for the newsletter by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Regular tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, through the phone with Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, or in person at the Dow Event Center Box Office.
Ticket prices are $19.50, $39.50 and $59.50.
For more information, visit here.
