A five-month-old girl, her mother, and the driver of the other car are all okay after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Forester Township.
Sanilac County Sheriff's deputies say 23-year-old Ashley Perkins of Sterling Heights and her baby were southbound on Lakeshore Road near Deckerville Road when Perkins' car hit the other vehicle from behind.
Erin Seitters-Walter, 20, of Commerce Township was turning in to a convenience store when she was hit.
Both cars skidded in to a ditch and Perkins' vehicle rolled over. Witnesses helped them get out of the car.
Perkins and her baby were treated at the scene. Seitters-Walter was taken to Deckerville Hospital with minor injuries.
