Baby Trend recalled the Tango Mini Strollers due to a fall hazard.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, both the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.
The company recalled about 2,000 units on January 16, 2020.
The recalled strollers were sold between October 2019 through November 2019 at Target both online and in-store. They were also sold on Amazon.
The recall involves four models of the black strollers. The models are Quartz Pink model number ST31D09A, Sedona Gray model number ST31D10A, Jet Black model number ST31D11A, and Purest Blue model number ST31D03A.
The company said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or a refund.
To contact the company call 800-328-7363 or email info@babytrend.com.
