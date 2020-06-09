“I’m a police officer, I’ve been a police officer for 18 years. I don’t know an officer, including myself, that wasn’t horrified by some of the events that happened,” said Terry Spencer.
He says it’s been a difficult couple of weeks. He’s not only a police captain in Pinconning, but also the President of Dunlop Motor Company in Bay City. He tells me he and his sons painted a Back the Blue police shield on the side of the building, and this past weekend someone vandalized it with graffiti and posted a photo of Breonna Taylor.
‘If they would have come to us and said, hey, we want to display this picture on your building, we would have said yes. We’re compassionate to people that have had loss,” Spencer said.
He says he’s disappointed someone felt the need to trespass and deface the mural, rather than just ask. But he says whoever did this was hurting.
He cleaned up the graffiti and walked around to the front of the building to show where the photo of Breonna Taylor is now displayed.
“Police officers don’t want to be judged as well by the actions of a few bad cops, because there’s a lot of good officers out there.”
Spencer said if we could all come together as Americans, real change can occur.
“We need to come together on these issues, not be divided by them.”
