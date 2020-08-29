As kids head back to school, those in the Flint community are giving them a little help along the way.
“Well, that’s what we’re all about,” said Bryant Nolen, Executive Director for the Friends of Berston Fieldhouse. “We’re all about service to the community and we’re really really excited to be able to do this.”
Today, a community-wide gathering was held at the Berston Fieldhouse for families across the area to receive backpacks and school supplies free of charge.
“It’s a little different for kids this year for school, so this is just a way to just let them know that we’re here as a community,” said Nolden.
State Representative Cynthia Neeley and her husband, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, partnered with the Berston Fieldhouse in order to hold the event, and they hope it provides a little extra support to parents and students in the midst of this pandemic.
The kids received more than just back to school supplies. They also were given back to school haircuts to get them ready for the new year.
“We have about ten of us, as you can see, three barbers here,” said Deshonda Overton with the charity C.U.T.S. organization. “Again, all free giving their time. All that good stuff. No one’s getting paid for anything. We just want to give back.”
It’s a family-run organization that offers haircuts to youth in the Flint area.
For parents and grandparents at the event, the offerings are more than they could ask for.
“Very beneficial because it saves a little money for the grandparents who always have the grandkids and that makes a big difference when you can get something free in a pandemic,” said Patricia Taylor, a grandmother.
