Figuring out what to send with your child for lunch can be tough enough for parents, even without a pandemic. But now there's a lot more to think about than just what your child may or may not eat.
If your child is returning to the classroom this fall this may call for some adjustments to your back-to-school shopping list.
Julie Edelstein is the Editor and Chief of Parents Magazine. She says this year parents should think washable. "The safety measure to keep in mind, is to make sure everything is washable under high heat. Also, to make sure your child can open everything that you pack in their lunch," says Edelstein.
This means, goodbye hard to open water bottles, bags of chips, juice boxes, or yogurt tubes.
"Now you have the teacher coming over and putting their hands on your kids' lunch to open those things. Now you have your teacher's hands on something your kid is about to eat," says Edelstein.
She suggests doing a practice run with your child before school starts to see if they can easily open items without help.
Also, adding in a washable wipe so your child can wipe their hands before and after eating.
Another tip is buying your own little boxes or bags that are easy to open. "I'm not even sure if teachers will be allowed to touch the kid's food. So, you could end up with your kid sitting there hungry, unable to open their drink. So, I think that that is what parents should be thinking about more than going totally disposable," says Edelstein.
Edelstein encourages parents to consider plastic containers and reusable silverware. Anything to zap germs in the dishwasher, laundry, or microwave are a smart choice.
Aside from school lunches, Edelstein suggest buying students multiple masks, name labels for those masks, individual supplies like scissors and staplers, and their own water bottle to limit risk of infection from water fountains.
Also checking with your child's school for specific requirements or any donations to the classroom you can help provide.
For a list of favorite school supplies to usher in the new normal, check out Parents.com. It's owned by TV-5's parent company, The Meredith Corporation.
