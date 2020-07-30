The Back to the Bricks organization is honoring five local high school graduates with scholarships.
Applications rolled out during the Chrome & Ice event in February, but committee members postponed the selection process to give seniors more time to apply since schools shut down earlier this year.
Out of the 30 students that applied, five were selected to receive $2,000 each.
This is the fifth year Back to the Bricks has given scholarships to local high school seniors, which totals out to $50,000 awarded in scholarships over the years.
In addition to the scholarship presentation at the Statue Plaza, Back to the Bricks is honoring founder Al Hatch by dedicating new flag poles installed in downtown Flint.
“It was a wish list item,” said Steve Hobson, chairman of the board. “I could envision these flags waiving high alongside the arches. With COVID-19 he wasn’t sure it would be possible to continue their fundraising efforts towards the flagpole goal, but a generous local business owner believed in his vision and helped to make this possible."
