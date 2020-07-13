Back to the Bricks is canceled this year.
Organizers made the announcement on Monday, July 13.
"After careful consultation with the Executive Committee regarding the health and safety of our guests, collector car owners, volunteers and our vendors – we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 16th Annual Back To The Bricks Events, scheduled for August 3 –15, 2020," organizers said in a press release.
Organizers said they felt canceling the event was the best way to proceed during an unprecedented global situation.
"We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans, sponsors, and supporters, but we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today," the press release said.
Organizers previously said the event would still take place just in a different format. After further consideration, they said that just wasn't possible.
"We have communicated with all our sponsors and partners, our volunteers, and vendors. We are already planning on 2021 and how we can come back bigger and better than ever," organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.