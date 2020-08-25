Back to the Bricks is canceling its 2020 Promo Tour.
The decision was made on Monday, Aug. 24 by Back to the Bricks Promo Tour Committee Leaders.
After a thorough evaluation, event organizers said it simply is not possible to celebrate the Promo Tour this year.
For 11 years, Back to the Bricks said it has used the Promo Tour to kick start summer.
It was rescheduled in May to Oct. 9 through 13, but organizers are canceling it as they don’t want to put the public’s health in jeopardy.
All participants received a notice on Monday by email.
They were asked if they want to move their registration to 2021 and given information about canceling their hotel arrangements.
The tour would have brought participants through Davison, Mt. Pleasant, Boyne City, Cadillac, and Muskegon.
Back to the Bricks is hoping everyone will join them for the tour next year from June 4 to 9.
