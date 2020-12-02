Back to the Bricks has canceled its Chrome & Ice Indoor Car Show for 2021.
The show was scheduled for Feb. 12-14.
The show has been postponed to 2022.
"We did not come at this decision quickly, and it is not easy navigating through these unprecedented times. Due to the continued concerns over COVID-19, we believe that hosting our large indoor event is not the smartest nor would it be the easiest to put on and follow all current social distancing guidelines," Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor said.
Taylor said the organization is adding a few new events to enhance the 2021 season. More details will be released at a later time.
