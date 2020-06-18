With the help of its sponsors, Back to the Bricks presented a check to CEO Kara Ross with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for $5,229.45.
The organization said the check amounts to 31,377 meals.
On Saturday, June 13, Back to the Brick and General Motors hosted their first Road Rally.
The organization said it felt it was time to bring out some classic rides and take a trip through Mid-Michigan.
Drivers lined up at 7 a.m. at Corunna and Linden roads in Flint.
Participants received a packet that morning with route details and more information without leaving their vehicles.
Small groups departed every 2 to 3 minutes from Shea Automotive and ventured on a scenic 123-mile journey.
Back to the Bricks said drivers went through 11 of Mid-Michigan’s most picturesque small towns and cities.
The registration fee for the event was $10 and with the support of sponsors, all of the proceeds of Road Rally went to the food bank of Eastern Michigan.
Car owners also dropped off cash donations the morning of into the Food Bank buckets and because of this, organizers were able to exceed what they thought the food bank needed.
The organization said the itinerary was not publicized in order to prevent crowds from gathering along the road.
