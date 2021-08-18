Back to the Bricks has officially kicked off in the Vehicle City. Car enthusiasts will gather in downtown Flint all week long for a look at hot rods, concerts and more.
Here is a look at what's happening:
- NASCAR driver Erik Jones and grand marshal Dr. Bobby Mukkamala will be part of the ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Wednesday on Factor One in Flint.
- The Cruise “N” Concert featuring the Motortwon All-Stars starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.
- The Saturday car show starting at 10 a.m. with a presentation including music and a military fly-over.
- Back to the Bricks Idol winner Sarah Farardeau of Clio singing the National Anthem before the tribute to the veteran’s cruise on Sunday at 10 a.m.
- Buicks on the Bricks featuring hundreds of vintage Buicks on Sunday morning.
