Back to the Bricks is pushing back its 2020 promo tour due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Visionary Promo Tour has been rescheduled for Oct. 9 through 13, based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and federal officials.
At this time, the promo tour will be at the same cities as previously scheduled, but with different dates:
- Davison – Friday, Oct. 9 – Kick-off to be announced
- Mt. Pleasant – Friday, Oct. 9 – Downtown
- Boyne City – Saturday, Oct. 10 – Classic Instruments Car Show
- Boyne City – Sunday, Oct. 11 – Downtown
- Cadillac – Monday, Oct. 12 – Downtown
- Muskegon – Tuesday, Oct. 13 – Downtown
Event organizers received feedback from registered tour participants that they would prefer the tour to be in the fall.
The commitment fee of $45 has been transferred and paid for those who are still attending. Participants will receive an email with all hotel information and changes to make.
For anyone who can’t make it to the events, you can get a full refund within 30 from PayPal if paid by credit card or by check in the mail.
Participants can also donate their commitment fee to Back to the Bricks “Rosie the Riveter Statue fund” which is tax-deductible.
