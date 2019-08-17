Back to the Bricks 2019
Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles revved up Mid-Michigan for the 15th year as Back to the Bricks wraps up its annual event.
“Last year over 530 cars, this year we’re going to go way above that because we ran out of room for them so, I had to put them on Beach Street and there’s just too many cars,” said Doug King.
For the 15th year, the Back to the Bricks festival has taken over downtown Flint and according to King, it only gets bigger and better.
He said he’s been parking the classic cars for many years.
“We go all the way up to Court Street or wherever we need to go with all the cars, we put them on an angle and get a little more cars and we’ve been doing it for a probably 11 years with the crew,” King said.
He said he’s just one of the people working hard to make sure the annual event is a success, like Cheryl Sclater, 2019’s grand marshal.
“Many people have asked me what was my favorite event and I have to be honest and say there’s not one thing that was my favorite but to watch the friendships that have been developed between the boards and committees and the people throughout the years, that is what has truly been wonderful,” Sclater said.
Sclater is the public relations manager at ELGA Credit Union and said the businesses in Flint thrive during Back to the Bricks.
“The economic impact that this event has had on our community has been phenomenal," Sclater said. "I’ve watched it from its infancy from one day to now where we’re at two weeks.”
But more than that, Sclater said it’s about making memories that will last a lifetime.
“The memories! The memories that have been made in the communities on these bricks," Sclater said. "Fathers bringing their sons down here to show the cars, and I really get excited when I see the car I used to drive so it’s been years of memories and watching memories be made."