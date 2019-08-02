A Genesee Township family’s back-up generator was stolen right off their front porch, but losing that generator is a matter of life and death.
On Thursday, July 25, strong storms rolled through a Mt. Morris Mobile Home Park causing Nathan Firmingham to get the generator ready just in case his power went out due to his wife needing to be on life support 24/7.
It didn’t turn on, so he went inside and the next morning it was gone.
Those strong storms knocked out the power causing Firmingham to go great lengths to keep the power on for his wife using an oxygen machine.
“I had to run back and forth to family and charge batteries all night it was pretty rough but we made it through,” Firmingham said.
Genesee Township Police said Firmingham believes neighborhood kids may have stolen the generator but isn’t sure.
If you have any information on this case call Genesee Township Police at (810) 640-2000.
