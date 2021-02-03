Genesee County Court proceedings have slowed since COVID-19 hit and it's not just impacting humans. Animals caught up in court cases could also feel a little stuck.
"COVID took everybody by surprise," said Renea Kennedy, deputy director of Genesee County Animal Control.
Animals involved in court cases are sometimes stuck at animal control for months, with no hope of being adopted anytime soon.
"It would be irresponsible of me as the deputy director to not take that and is it a consideration and not to worry,” Kennedy said.
Last month animal control had to take in an additional 15 pit bulls after a dog fighting ring was found by police.
Animals in cases like this can't be fixed or adopted out until the courts decide what should happen next.
Kennedy says the longer the animals are in captivity the more problems they could face, like anxiety and fear.
"While it’s true that the procedure is taking longer because of COVID, so the judges are using that applicable time language,” she said. “And it’s true that you can’t adopt the animals out because the animals technically are still property."
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says they have to wait until there's a criminal case pending before they can find a new home.
Since dogs are considered property, in court cases they’re also considered evidence.
Out of the 33 dogs currently at animal control 20 are off limits because they’re involved in court proceedings.
“Obviously the animals are fed and cared for, they aren’t neutered or spayed so there’s certain things we can’t do, but for the most part the animals are really well cared for," he said.
Kennedy says they are doing all they can to make sure the animals can have a better life than they did before. And as soon as they get a green light to be adopted - that process starts.
"Once they’re in our care whether they’re legally ours or not, their best interest and public safety are at the forefront of every decision we make,” Kennedy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.