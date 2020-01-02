The Trump administration is building up the biggest backlog in years of unfunded Superfund projects.
The Environmental Protection Agency released figures over the holidays showing that 34 projects to clean up the nation's most polluted sites stalled last year for lack of money.
That's nearly three times the number in 2016, the last year of the Obama administration. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler calls the Superfund program a priority for President Donald Trump.
An EPA spokeswoman did not directly respond when asked why the administration had sought to cut congressional funding for EPA and Superfund given the growing clean-up backlog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.