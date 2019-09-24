The water fountains at Roscommon High School could be back in order Wednesday after being shut off for nearly two weeks.
During a routine water check by the state, bacteria was found in the drinking water at the high school on September 11, said superintendent Catherine Erickson.
The school immediately shut off the fountains and offered water bottles to students.
The pipes in the building were flushed with a chlorine solution, Erickson said.
An initial sample was taken, and no bacteria was found in the water, Erickson said.
A second test was required with a certain amount of time between the two samples.
That second sample was taken Tuesday, and the school is awaiting the results, Erickson said.
If the sample comes back clean the water fountains can be turned back on Wednesday.
