A Huron County grocery store is closing its doors.
McDonald’s Food and Family Center in Bad Axe has announced it is closing its doors by the end of March.
In a post on social media, the store said the decision was made after 65 years of business. It went on to say “We want to thank each and every one of our loyal customers (many who have shopped with us for over 50 years). Our business would have never been successful without you.”
The post went on to say the store also wanted to thank the thousands of employees who worked with them over the years, saying they believe they have some of the best employees in the county.
The owners did ask the community to “please stop in and see us as we have a very full store and need to liquidate our inventory as quickly as possible”.
The posts ends “thank you for 65 years”, and is signed The McDonald Family.
