A 23-year-old Bad Axe man was arraigned Monday morning on charges related to an attempt to take his own life.
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson reported that a report of a distraught man planning to take his own life turned into a high-speed pursuit.
Police began looking for Shaun Nowiski after a friend reported he was planning to kill himself in a crash in Lake Township; he was later spotted near Harbor Beach traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour.
The caller reported to police that Nowiski was upset over some accusations made against him and that in his attempt to end his life he would smash into patrol officers who tried to stop him.
Police pursued Nowiski on rural roads where he tried to force a Harbor Beach patrol into a collision by slamming on his brakes.
Eventually Nowiski crashed his car into a field. He refused to get out of the car and was forcibly removed by deputies.
After being treated for injuries from the crash, Nowiski was taken into custody and charged.
He faces felony fleeing and eluding, felony resisting and obstructing a police officer and misdemeanor reckless driving. The investigation continues and Nowiski may face more charges.
Nowiski remains lodged in Huron County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
