An 18-year-old Bad Axe man was arrested on methamphetamine charges.
Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Huron County Sheriff's Deputies and Bad Axe Police Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of Heisterman Street in Bad Axe.
More than 12 grams of methamphetamine was seized form the home. Deputies said the street value of the drugs was about $1,500. $1,027 was also taken from the home.
An 18-year-old Bad Axe man was arrested on possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected against more people involved.
