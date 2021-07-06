Police are investigating the death of a 72-year-old man after he was found dead, partially wedged in the hole of an open septic tank.
At 12:41 p.m. Tuesday, Huron County Dispatch was contacted by a septic tank cleaning company worker who said he had found a Sheridan Township homeowner dead. Deputies and other emergency personal responded to the scene.
The victim had spent time digging out the septic tank cover, which was deeper than most. Police believe he was reaching into the hole while kneeling to pull the cover out and possibly lost his balance. Police also believe he could have possibly injured himself based off where he was wedged in the hole.
The man was not submerged in the tank.
An autopsy has been ordered for the victim.
