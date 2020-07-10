Two thumb-area police departments announced they won't be taking complaints about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order.
Bad Axe and Sandusky police departments said they are asking residents to direct any complaints about executive orders to the attorney general's office.
They are both telling residents not to call their offices for anyone possibly violating an executive order, including the most recent mask mandate.
They cited the number of orders and the confusion of what is enforceable and what isn't as what led to the decision.
If you have a concern and live in one of the two cities, you can contact the AG's Governor's Constituent Services at (517) 335-7858.
(0) comments
