Bad Axe Public Schools closed at 11 a.m. following a “fire safety concern”.
The school posted on social media that the high school was evacuated due to that concern.
The post went on to say that students were safe at the middle school gym and the Bad Axe Fire Department was called.
The district said the situation is under control, and there is no imminent danger.
No further information has been released.
CLICK HERE for closing information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.