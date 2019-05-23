A standing ovation was given at the Michigan Senate for a 96-year-old Mid-Michigan veteran who’s survived some of the worst things humanity has seen.
Sergeant Major Ken Rice, a World War II Marine veteran from Bad Axe was honored Thursday for the 25th annual Senate Memorial Day Service.
Michigan Senator Ken Horn read about Rice’s time in World War II and the Korean War to the Senate.
Rice entered the Marines after graduating high school in 1939 and enlisted as an aviator. He was sent to China in mid-1940 and then on to Bataan in the Philippines.
He was there when Bataan fell, was captured by the Japanese and survived the infamous Bataan Death March.
Rice was about the Japanese “Hell Ship” as a prisoner of war when it was sunk by an American submarine in 1943. He was on deck and survived while 700 American P.O.W.s below deck drowned.
He was sent to a prison camp outside Nagasaki. Rice was there when the second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki on August 9, 1945. The Americans in mine survived but the Dutch men on the docks didn’t.
Rice and another P.O.W. made it to Camp 17 in Fukuoka, Japan where they were put aboard a cargo plane, and taken to a hospital in Guam. He eventually made it home to Bad Axe.
Rice remained in the Marines after the war and was sent to Korea in 1951 as an air observer on the frontlines.
Rive retired from the Marines in 1960 and now lives in Saginaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.