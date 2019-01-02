A Russian lawyer representing a former U.S. Marine who was detained in Moscow for alleged spying says his client is enduring custody well but he is trying to get him freed.
Paul Whelan, a 48-year-old corporate security director from the Detroit area, was arrested Friday on espionage charges. The Russian Federal Security Service, or FSB, hasn't given details of what led to the charges.
State news agency RIA-Novosti quoted defense lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov on Thursday as saying he applied for Whelan to be released on bail set at an amount to be determined later.
Zherebenkov says Whelan is behaving "constructively and correctly" in custody.
The lawyer said of his American client's mood: "There is no depression."
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. met with Whelan at Moscow's Lefortovo Prison on Wednesday.
Whelan's brother says he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.
Meantime, the Marine Corps says Whelan was convicted in a 2008 court-martial on charges related to larceny.
Michigan resident Paul N. Whelan's service record was released Wednesday by the Marine Corps at the Pentagon and shows he joined the Marine Reserves in 1994 and rose to the rank of staff sergeant in 2004. Whelan was an administrative clerk and administrative chief and deployed for the war against Iraq for several months in 2004 and 2006.
He was convicted at a special court-martial in January 2008 and given a bad-conduct discharge in December 2008 at the rank of private. Details of the larceny charges were not released.
Whelan's last place of duty was Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California.
