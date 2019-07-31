Many hunters in Mid-Michigan are outraged that an organization banned deer baiting, but said they wanted to bait deer to lure them and then kill them.
Hunters and bait shops in the area are expressing their concern because, for some places, the ban could potentially hurt their business.
“Without selling deer food, this store that we’re standing in right now is probably going to be closing its doors,” said Edward Beckley, the owner of M-65 Bait Shop.
The M-65 Bait Shop in Au Gres caters to the community's baiting needs from fishing to deer hunting.
This year, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a ban on deer baiting.
“I’m very upset that a business that we started in 1983 is failing because of rules and regulations that have been put in by the natural resources commission and our DNR,” Beckley said.
Beckley said the ban is affecting about 70 percent of their annual income.
“Normally, we would’ve sold 50 to 100 bows by now and I think we’ve sold two,” Beckley said.
Beckley said he has about $5,000 worth of merchandise that he can sell but hunters can’t legally use because of the new rule.
The Michigan DNR said the ban was put in place to control chronic wasting disease in deer. The disease is fatal and also transmissible. They said the art of baiting concentrates deer artificially and increases the risk of disease transmission.
Beckley said the deer are always going to congregate.
He hopes the DNR will reconsider so he doesn’t have to close his shop.
“There’s no gain, no deer baiting and that’s what keeps us alive, keeps us going through the winter,” Beckley said.
