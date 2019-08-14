For the first time in Michigan hunting history, baiting is illegal for the entire lower peninsula.
DNR officials said it’s because the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease is affecting counties in the southwest part of the state.
A suggested alternative to attracting deer is food plots.
The DNR is offering a grant from $2,000 to $10,000 for northern Michigan private landowners who are interested in creating a food plot.
