The Michigan Easy Oven Bake Off is hosting an event this week that will benefit the children of Flint.
Friday, July 12th at 1 p.m. local children are invited to compete against others regionally.
Organizers stated the popular event lets kids be creative and use their imaginations to decorate cakes.
Along with the contest there will be music and prizes in an effort to give back to the community.
The bake-off will be held at the Salvation Army Flint Citadel Community Center, 211 W. Kearsley Street in Flint.
Michigan Easy Oven Bake Off hosts events throughout the state, benefiting local children.
For information on the event send email to michiganeasybakeoff@hotmail.com.
