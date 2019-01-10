Baker College, headquartered in Flint, plans to consolidate campuses over the next nearly two years.
College president and CEO, Bart Daig, held a video conference with faculty and staff on Baker campuses on Thursday to outline the plan to merge the Flint operation with its Owosso facility.
“Baker recognizes these changes come with challenges and did not easily arrive at the decision to consolidate its campuses,” said a college representative.
In order to make the transition as smooth as possible for students, the college is offering scholarship packages to support program completion.
Along with combining the Flint and Owosso campuses, Baker is also making plans to consolidate three of its Southeast Michigan locations.
“Baker College is grateful to all of the communities it has called home and will make every effort to ensure a smooth transition for all those affected,” said the spokesperson.
The college has not announced the location of its new state-of-the-art facility in Metro Detroit but said the new facility will allow it to offer more focused, streamlined courses as it looks toward the future.
Classes will continue at all Baker campuses until August of 2020 when the consolidation is expected to be complete.
