Excitement soared at Suttons Bay High School when hundreds of people gathered to watch an American Bald Eagle return to the wild.
Wings of Wonder rescued the eagle on Feb. 1, after it got stuck on Lake Michigan.
Because of the frigid temperatures, an 8-pound ball of ice formed at the end of his tail, keeping the bird from flying.
“He was brought back to Wings of Wonder. We defrosted him, and he spent a week at the resort enjoying some free food every day. Today was his last free meal,” said Wings of Wonder Executive Director Rebecca Lassard.
Some people drove hours to be on-hand as the eagle was released on Feb. 10. An estimated 400-500 people showed up for the event.
To learn more about Wings of Wonder, or donate to the cause, click here.
