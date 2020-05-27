A bald eagle is on the way to recover after it flew into the side of a semi-truck.
The Shepherd Police Department said an officer was called to an injured animal on US-127. A witness said a bald eagle flew into the side of the semi-truck and landed in the lane of travel.
Officer Janofski, along with the Shepherd Department of Public Works was able to pick up the bird and bring it to Wildlife Rehab Center in Midland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.