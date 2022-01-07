A push to protect a woman's right to abortion as a coalition filed a proposal on Friday to protect abortion access in the state constitution.
If Roe V. Wade is reversed, a 90-year-old abortion ban will go into effect. Sommer Foster is trying to stop that from happening.
"We believe that it is possible that the supreme court does overturn the Roe V. Wade decision. And in that case, Michigan has a 1931 abortion ban on the books which not only bans abortion, but it also criminalizes the procedure."
She is the co-executive director of Michigan Voices. That organization is part of the Reproductive Freedom for all coalition.
Friday that group filed petition language with the State Board of Canvassers aimed at protecting abortion rights in Michigan should Roe V. Wade be overturned.
"We want to make sure that this decision is one that remains in the right of women, their families, and their doctors," Foster said.
If the language is approved, and enough valid signatures are collected within the allotted amount of time, the ballot initiative would be up for a vote in November. Right to Life of Michigan Legislative Director Genevieve Marnon thinks there is a possibility the ballot initiative will be put to the voters in November.
"Whether or not they will be successful at the ballot is a completely different question," Marnon said.
Marnon believes attitudes about abortion have changed since Roe V. Wade became federal law in 1973.
"Younger people, their very first baby photo is an ultrasound. Everyone understands the humanity of the unborn child and that this is a human being worthy of protection. So, I think that a lot more people are pro-life than they used to be so we're optimistic," Marnon said.
Marnon said if the ballot initiative is left up to the voters, she wants them to make the right choice.
"95 babies today will die in abortion. 95 tomorrow, 95 yesterday, that's just in the state of Michigan. 29,000 unborn babies lost their lives last year in the state of Michigan. It's time for that to stop," Marnon said.
Foster said 2.2 million Michiganders could lose the right to choose an abortion if the ballot initiative isn't successful. She believes the people of Michigan would overwhelmingly vote to support the right to choose.
"We should trust the people that are making these decisions. And that it should not be left up to politicians, and certainly not politicians who made the decision back in 1931," Foster said.
