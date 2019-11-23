This is bananas.
With just months before retirement, Michigan State Police Trooper Bill Strouse saw something he’d never imagined.
While patrolling near Adrian, he saw someone cruising down the highway… in a banana.
Steve Braithwaite was driving his handmade banana convertible.
While Steve was anticipating a ticket, Trooper Strouse checked out his vehicle. Not only did he not get a ticket, the trooper gave him $20 to help with his travels.
"Trooper Strouse is an awesome and humble person. I have no doubt he has done things like this his whole career," said F/Lt. Morenko, commander of the MSP Monroe Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.