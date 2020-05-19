Flooding around Saint Charles in Saginaw County left many roads closed and bridges impassable.
Water in some rivers and streams became so high, trees are underwater, and the bottoms of bridges are completely submerged.
Residents in Bay County’s Bangor Township are using sandbags to keep the water from encroaching on their homes.
“One of the beautiful things about Bangor Township is how close we are to the Saginaw Bay. One of the terrible things about Bangor Township is how close we are to the Bay! Our drains are just about at the same level as the river,” said Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley.
Rowley said the flooding comes as no surprise every year, but this round has been particularly brutal.
“The phone was ringing off the hook yesterday and these are folks that had water starting to come into their house, into their basements, into their garages. So, they were going to do anything possible to protect their property,” Rowley said.
Bangor Township has a sandbag program in place for residents looking to protect their properties. Residents can go to the township hall and fill them up their selves.
“We were lucky enough to have enough contributions from our community to purchase 17,000 sandbags. And this number is because we’ve already exhausted the supply of 46,000 that we got last year, but the need was still there,” Rowley said.
Rowley hopes they can begin the process of drying out because the level of water and saturation will take quite some time to dry.
“We’ve received an obscene amount of rain and now we’re kind of starting to let that soak in a little bit. But the amount of rain that we had and the fact that we were saturated before it started raining, it’s going to take days for this to go down,” Rowley said.
