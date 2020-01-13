One Mid-Michigan township regularly sees flooding issues when major storms pass through, especially near the Saginaw Bay.
Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley is pushing for an easier path to declaring state of emergencies to help residents who experience the worst.
“It will give us some hope. Because right now, all we have are prayers. And we hope nothing bad happens again,” Rowley said.
Rowley wants to see the state do more to help shorelines like his when flooding and erosion occur.
“There is nothing that we can do about it except watching it happen and hope that we did enough prevention. Unless we can have some direct assistance, especially financially, it puts us in a very, very grave position,” Rowley said.
Rowley said water levels in the Great Lakes are expected to be 11 inches higher this spring compared to the spring of 2019. That will only make the problems in Bangor Township worse, Rowley said.
He wants to see Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the legislature declare all 3,288 miles of Michigan shoreline a disaster area.
“This is not just a problem for our particular area, it is the entire state. All of those shorelines that are suffering this,” Rowley said.
Rowley said an emergency declaration clears the way for some much-needed help.
“Unless a declaration of emergency is declared, all you get is technical support. And that will be advice on ‘we recommend you do this. You should do this.’ Having that declaration for an emergency gives direct assistance. This is boots on the ground. These are checks being written. This is the help that we greatly need,” Rowley said.
Township leaders have drafted a declaration of shoreline disaster request resolution that will be voted on at the Bangor Township board meeting Tuesday night. If the resolution passes, it will be sent to state leaders in Lansing.
“Hopefully it will be approved tomorrow evening,” Rowley said.
