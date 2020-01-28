Bangor Township has run completely out of sandbags after a flooding event from earlier this month, according to Supervisor Glenn Rowley.
The township had a supply of 46,000 sandbags with help from Bay County, Bay City, and U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers. The program started in August 2019.
“We are now asking for financial assistance from the community to purchase more sandbags,” Rowley said. “Knowing tax dollars cannot be used for personal use, we must seek financial resources from the private sector to help those in need.”
Bay County Executive Jim Barcia will be speaking at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Bangor Township Administrative offices to talk more on this and answer questions.
