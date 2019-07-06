Bangor Township said it is working to get sandbags for shoreline residents after a Lake Shore Flood Advisory was issued.
The township said it is working with Bay County and the state of Michigan to provide the sandbags.
Next week, township officials will meet with Army Corp. of Engineers for further assistance.
Residents who immediately need sandbags to protect their property can find them at a home improvement store in the township.
Sandbags can also be found at hardware and supply stores.
For updated weather alert in Mid-Michigan, click here.
