Flint’s Memorial Park is getting a second chance after catching fire over the summer.
“Yay!! We are very happy,” said Shiawassee and Genesee Counties Salvation Army Coordinator Major Randy Hellstrom.
The playground has risen like a phoenix from the ashes and melted plastic.
“It was so upsetting to us because we had to cut our program short even. We serve kids, we bring meals to them, and other things. We bring activities, we do science projects, we do games, we do art things, bible projects with them, all kinds of things like that we do with the kids in the park,” Hellstrom said.
Major Hellstrom said his organization spends a lot of time at the park, especially in the summer.
They host picnics at the park which helps feel school children during the summer months when food scarcity is high.
Hellstrom said in August they had to cut the program short because of the destruction to the park.
“We were real concerned about what we are going to do coming up to this next year,” Hellstrom said.
The park is located on Church and 5th Street in Flint. It is owned by Huntington Bank.
It’s not clear what started the fire, but bank representatives said they decided to fix up the park after it’s early demise.
Hellstrom said his group couldn’t be happier to have one of Flint’s gems back for some fun.
“We hope these parks are safe places for kids. We want the kids to be kids and to have fun. And growing up as a child you like to be on the swings and slides,” Hellstrom said.
Construction workers said the park should be completed by the end of the week.
