The State Bank in Montrose was robbed Monday morning.
It is unclear how much money was taken.
The staff at the bank is OK, the bank told TV5.
The robbery caused Montrose Community Schools to go into secure mode for about an hour, according to Superintendent Linden Moore.
The secure mode was lifted about 10:30 a.m.
The drive-thru of the bank is open, but the lobby will remain closed the rest of the day.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
