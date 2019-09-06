Officials confirm they have arrested a bank robbery suspect that sparked a foot chase.
The Ogemaw County Sheriff confirms that the Rose City Mercantile Bank was robbed Friday morning.
Troopers began their search for a black pickup truck as part of this investigation at about 10:48 a.m.
Arenac County Sheriff deputies stopped the truck using a PIT maneuver on M-61 in Arenac County, and several law enforcement teams set up a perimeter around a cornfield in that area.
At noon, officials at that scene confirmed they arrested the suspect with the help of a Standish Area Fire Department drone.
The bank robbery happened as multiple counties were dealing with bomb threats called into schools, businesses and hospitals. Click here for more on that.
We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.
