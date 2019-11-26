Saginaw Township Police arrested a suspect in the bank robbery at the PNC bank.
The robbery happened about 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the PNC Bank at 5270 Gratiot Ave.
A 53-year-old man was arrested at a home in Saginaw about 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The suspect demanded money from a bank employee, Saginaw Township Police Chief Donald Pussehl said.
The suspect left the bank on foot and headed west on Gratiot with an undetermined amount of money, Pussehl said.
The suspect was lodged in the Saginaw County jail on a robbery charge.
Pussehl said they will be requesting a search warrant to search his home.
Pussehl said they will also be talking to Bay County officials to see if there could be a connection between the Saginaw Township robbery and one at a Bay County bank on Friday.
