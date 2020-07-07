Positive Results Downtown in Saginaw is working with the School District of the city of Saginaw to celebrate the graduating class of 2020.
Banners with pictures of graduates will be displayed throughout downtown and Old Saginaw city.
Student banners from SASA will be on E. Genesee, N. Washington Ave., and Johnson St.
Arthur Hill High School students can be found in Old Saginaw city on Fordney and S. Washington near City Hall.
Graduates from Saginaw High School will be on E. Genesee from Janes to S. Washington and on S. Washington towards City Hall.
Banners will stay up through graduation dates of July 29, July 30, and July 31.
Each student will receive their own banner when they are taken down in mid-August.
“On behalf of the Board of Education, The School District of the City of Saginaw is extremely proud of the graduating class of 2020,” said Dr. Ramont M. Roberts, Superintendent of Schools. “The tenacity, resilience and determination that has been displayed by this class is exactly what they will need to be successful in their post-secondary endeavors. Thank you to Saginaw Pride for this wonderful partnership and assisting us in recognizing our outstanding graduates.”
