A video showing a crowded group of students dancing inside the Swan Valley Banquet Center is now issuing a response from the banquet center's owner.
He says they allowed this prom event to go on inside their facility because of how they interpreted the governor's executive orders.
"Our interpretation was we could do this event because of the half capacity of our restaurant," said owner Joe LeFevre.
He says they were considering this event as a restaurant gathering, which he says allows for half of their building's capacity to remain inside the venue a total that he claims was less than 100 people.
However, executive order 115, states that an indoor social gathering or event should not exceed 50 people.
"This time around I guess, our interpretation it appears might be wrong now or is wrong now, and we were just reading it differently," he said.
However, LeFevre says his staff did perform safety measures on the crowd before letting this event continue.
"They did a temperature check of every person coming in,” he said. “All of our staff served the food, there wasn't multiple people touching the utensils or anything. My staff had all masks on all night long and gloves on. So, we were trying you know everything we could with social distancing. But I’m not going to try to defend that whether people were six or more feet away."
LeFevre says he was contacted by the Saginaw Health Department, who are now investigating this event.
And says he's waiting to hear on a new ruling from their department on the future of banquet center gatherings.
"We're just trying to make ends meet, and no ill will intended,” he said. “We'll get the latest rulings once this letter comes out and I hope I can have a conversation with somebody tomorrow. They're supposed to call me. And I just hope we can clarify really exactly what we can do and can't do."
