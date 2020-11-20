A banquet hall owner is concerned as large venues have no options to stay open, and he says they need help from lawmakers.
"It just breaks my heart," said Steve Dobis, owner of Forest Edge Banquet Center and Bay City County Club.
Dobis says the pandemic has rocked his small business.
On a Friday evening, normally there would be a wedding taking place here. But the dance floor sits empty and has been for the last 9 months.
"That door has not been open in 9 months," Dobis said.
And making any revenue has been impossible.
"Listening to the governor yesterday, she said we need to be creative and we need to think outside the box, well when you are a banquet center, or you are a venue, the box is closed," he said.
Dobis says the restrictions are for the best, but he, like many other small businesses, need help.
"I’m taking $10,000 a month out of my savings to keep things running,” he said. “I’m not sure how much longer I can really go."
Without state or federal government assistance.
And the problem is even bigger than just himself.
"it's all of my vendors, it's DJ’s, it's cake ladies, its decorations," he said.
He wants legislators to step in his shoes and go without a paycheck
"And see how that feels to us small business owners. It's not a good feeling."
Dobis says it's his faith that has kept him going this long, but he still fears for his business' fate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.