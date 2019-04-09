Officials say a Kentucky bar has admitted it overserved a man who later killed a Michigan family of five in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75.
A statement Wednesday from Lexington police says the city's Alcoholic Beverage Control Office finalized an agreement with Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon that calls for the establishment to plead guilty to serving an intoxicated person, pay a $10,000 fine and refrain from selling alcohol May 17-May 26.
The bar served 41-year-old Joey Bailey alcoholic drinks when he was already under the influence.
Bailey then drove south in a northbound lane on Interstate 75. He collided with another vehicle, killing himself and the Michigan family.
County Coroner Gary Ginn has said Bailey's blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.
