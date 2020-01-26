Bar Louie’s Flint location has permanently closed.
The popular bar and grill's last day at its Genesee Valley Mall location was Saturday, Jan. 25.
The company announced its closure on Facebook Sunday morning.
The closest Bar Louie location for residents in Mid-Michigan is located in Auburn Hills.
For a list of other locations, click here.
