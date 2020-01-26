Image: Bar Louie closing sign
Source: WNEM

Bar Louie’s Flint location has permanently closed.

The popular bar and grill's last day at its Genesee Valley Mall location was Saturday, Jan. 25.

The company announced its closure on Facebook Sunday morning.

The closest Bar Louie location for residents in Mid-Michigan is located in Auburn Hills.

For a list of other locations, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.